Cuomo: WNY region to enter Phase 3 Tuesday

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the Western New York region will enter Phase 3 of reopening on Tuesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Regions in Phase 3 will allow for gatherings up up to 25 people.

Phase 3 includes the reopening of personal care services, such as massage therapy, spas, many cosmetology services, nail salons and tattoo parlors. Both employees and customers will be required to wear face masks at all times. Personal care employees providing services must be tested every 14 days while in Phase 3.

Indoor dining is also included in Phase 3. Restaurants must reduce their occupancy by 50% indoors, excluding employees. All tables indoors and outdoors must be six feet apart and there is a 10-person maximum at each table. Employees must wear face coverings at all times. Customers must wear face coverings except when they are seated at their table. Reusable menus must be disinfected after each use.

Governor Cuomo is calling on local governments to enforce the guidelines, so infection rates do not increase.

Cuomo says New York State went from the worst infection rate to the best infection rate and the numbers of positives and hospitalizations continue to decrease in New York State.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who heads up the WNY region, issued this statement:



“As Regional Head of Western New York’s reopening, I'm proud that Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced our region is entering Phase 3 tomorrow. Indoor food services at restaurants and personal care businesses, like nail salons and spas, will be allowed to reopen providing a much-needed boost for many small business owners. Gatherings of up to 25 people will also be allowed. We've come a long way – and thanks to everyone's efforts, our region continues to responsibly reopen businesses and build back better than ever before.

However, we must remember that this is not a return to normal as this virus is still in our communities. Let's continue with best practices we know to reduce the spread of the virus. We cannot afford to lose our momentum like we are seeing in other states – it's important to continue wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing. Our actions will help keep New Yorkers healthy and safe, and move the region closer to Phase 4.

Throughout each phase, I have visited small businesses across Western New York . I have seen such a spirit of optimism and hope – our businesses are ready to take the necessary steps to keep their customers and workers safe. Now, it's on all of us – we must support them and make sure they have the resources they need to survive, and thrive.