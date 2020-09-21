Cuomo: WNY Region stabilized, but would like to see numbers go down further

State health officials issued a caution flag last month over the Western New Region due to an increase in cases and infection rates.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the Western New York Region has stabilized the number of COVID-19 cased, but they would like the see the numbers go down further.

Since issuing the caution flag, the state dispatched teams to do rapid testing, increased compliance messaging and working with colleges about enforcing guidelines.

Cuomo says the number of positive cases has been below 2% for the past couple weeks. The WNY Region positive COVID cases for Monday is 1.6% according to the Governor.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 58,319 tests reported yesterday, 573 were positive (0.98% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 468.



Sadly, there was 1 COVID fatality yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yFOuEnSuD7 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 21, 2020

Overall for the state, there were 58,319 tests reported on Sunday. Of those tests, 573 were positive (.98%). One New York state resident died of a COVID-19 related illness.

