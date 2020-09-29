Cuomo: WNY region is not great, better than some days; caution flag still waves

Cuomo also said that while numbers for the region are better than some days, it is still not great. He stated that the region still has a caution flag.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an updated into the state's progress on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic late Tuesday morning.

Governor Cuomo stated that the COVID-19 positive rate for the Western New York region on September 28 was 1.3%. The region was tied with New York City for the highest positive rate in the state.

Cuomo also said that while numbers for the region are better than some days, it is still not great. He stated that the region still has a caution flag.

Below are the positive rates for the regions across the state for Monday:

Capital Region: 0.9%

Finger Lakes: 0.9%

Long Island: 1.2%

New York City: 1.3%

North Country: 0.2%

Western New York: 1.3%

Cuomo mentioned that clusters in communities across the state are creating an increase in COVID-19 cases and said that competent government must do compliance

"A cluster today is community spread tomorrow," said Cuomo. He also reminded New Yorkers that wearing a mask is a law.

The Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 88,231 tests reported yesterday, 1,189 were positive (1.35% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 571.



Sadly, there were 2 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/e1l8g5tLMd — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 29, 2020

