Governor Cuomo orders hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25%

NEW YORK, New York — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state's battle with Covid-19 for Monday, December 7.

Cuomo announced that the state's Health Department is ordering hospitals across the state to increase bed capacity by 25%. Currently 4,602 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

Currently in the Western New York region, there are 487 people in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus. The percentage of the regions population that is hospitalized, 0.04%, is currently the highest percentage in the state.

The WNY Region includes Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.