Cuomo: WNY Region positive rate is 2%; state sending health officials to assist

The governor issued the caution flag earlier this week after a steady increase of positive cases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the caution flag in the Western New York region will be raised a little higher after the region's COVID-19 positive rate was at 2% for August 26.

The governor issued the caution flag earlier this week after a steady increase of positive cases.

When asked about locations, the govenor said they have traced at least 53 positive cases to a food processing plant in Chautauqua County.

Other cases are attributed to community spread, a steel plant in Erie County, new cases at two nursing homes, season labor at farms.