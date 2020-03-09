Cuomo: 'WNY is not good news'

The New York State Department of Health conducted 6,400 rapid COVID-19 tests and there was a 4% positive rate for the WNY region.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday during a conference call that the COVID-19 positive rate in WNY is not good news.

The New York State Department of Health conducted 6,400 rapid COVID-19 tests and there was a 4% positivity rate for the WNY region.

Gov. Cuomo says the tests are not random and that most people seeking tests believed they had been exposed to the virus.

The City of Buffalo had a 5.9% positive rate, Chautauqua County had 4.5% positive rate, Niagara County had 2.8% positive rate and Erie County, not including Buffalo was 2%.

The WNY Region has been dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks at a food processing plant in Chautauqua County, a steel plant in Erie County, nursing homes and most recently local colleges.

Officials in Chautauqua County are asking residents to take additional precautions to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The county says from August 16 to September 1 there have been 56 cases of COVID-19 from employees at Fieldbrook Foods Inc.

“With the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 at Fieldbrook Foods Inc. in Dunkirk and now at the State University of New York at Fredonia, we are calling on all residents for their support by following the recommended safety precautions,” said PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County executive.

“Our public health staff has been working tirelessly to isolate those testing positive and identify and quarantine the close contacts of all positive cases so we can help contain the virus, but we need all county residents to do their part by being responsible citizens and following preventive measures 24/7. Not only are we working together, we are in this together and we need everyone’s help especially with the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.”

Nearly 25 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in Erie County range in the age of 20-29 years, according to Erie County Health officials.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the majority of the college students who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently attended house parties. He says many were showing symptoms when they were tested.

The county health department is working with colleges for testing.

Poloncarz said Erie County is partnering with Homeland Security, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the Buffalo Police Department and others to shut down any house party attended by 50 or more people.