Cuomo: Western New York COVID-19 infection rate 'not where it should be'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that Western New York still has a 'caution flag.'

ALBANY, N.Y. — During a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update regarding the COVID-19 numbers across New York State.

The governor says "the situation was good all across the state." However, he added that the Western New York region still has a caution flag.

Western New York was given a caution flag on Monday because the region saw an increase in COVID-19 cases and the infection rate. The percent positive infection rate decreased from 1.8 percent on Monday to 1.4 percent on Tuesday, but Cuomo says the rate is not where it should be.

"We still have a caution flag for Western New York which is at 1.4 percent today," Cuomo said. "It's better than it was but not where it should be so we're focusing on Western New York and we'll continue to do that."

Meanwhile, the governor's office reports that New York State's rate of positive COVID-19 test have been below 1 percent for 19 straight days. Of the 71,189 test results reported to New York State on Tuesday, 566, or 0.79 percent were positive.

"We have good news for New Yorkers, who are continuing to act smart and united and disciplined. 0.79 percent is the infection rate, and it has been under 1 percent for 19 straight days, which is very good," Cuomo said.

As of Tuesday, 492 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New York State. Of those hospitalized, 136 people were in the ICU, 54 of which were intubated.

Sixy people were discharged from New York hospitals, bringing the total number of discharges to 74,791. And three more people have died, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 25,305.