Cuomo: WNY cases are down for Monday, but take it with a grain of salt

Despite the "holiday sample," Cuomo says "it's better news" for the Western New York Region.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo provided a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning in New York City, saying the COVID-19 infection rate is stable across the state.

The governor added that the percent positive rate in the Western New York Region decreased on Monday; however, Cuomo stressed that it was a "holiday sample," saying he's taking it with a grain of salt.

Of the 57,826 tests reported in New York State on Monday, 557 were positive, for a percent positive rate of 0.96 percent. Meanwhile, 445 New Yorkers were hospitalized, and 114 patients were in the ICU.

The state reports five more people have died in New York State from COVID-19 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the percent positive rate in Western New York fluctuated over the past few days. The rate was at 1.6 percent on Thursday. It decreased down to 1.2 percent on Friday then increased on Saturday to 2 percent. The rate then started to decrease again on Sunday, going to 1.9 percent and landing on 1 percent on Monday.