Cuomo will not attend Bills game; will give ticket to nurse from ECMC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will need to stay in Albany this weekend to work on re-writing the State of the State address.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo will not be attending the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend after all.

At his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing, the governor said he will have to stay in Albany instead and work to rewrite the State of the State address, which is due next week. Cuomo said he will give his ticket to a nurse at ECMC.

In his update, Cuomo said New York's 'holiday COVID hangover' continues. Statewide, the number of hospitalizations, those in ICU and patients who are intubated, are all up.

In the Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, 540 people or .04 percent of the population is hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Finger Lakes region, of which Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties belong, remains a flashpoint with 934 people hospitalized. This equates to .08 percent of the population, which is the highest percentage of people hospitalized - in terms of an area's population - in any region of the state.

Cuomo said the state's three priorities remain slowing the spread of the virus, increasing vaccine distribution and stopping viral mutations, such as the one now confirmed in New York that has been traced back to the U.K.

The governor revealed that contact tracing has showed the mutated case of the virus, reported out of Saratoga County, has now been traced back to having a connection to someone who had traveled to the U.K. Cuomo said he sent a letter to federal officials Wednesday calling on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to test anyone for COVID-19 who comes into New York from out of the country.

On the vaccine front, Cuomo said the number of healthcare workers receiving their first dose has tripled since Monday. Over the past three weeks, nearly 11,000 vaccines a day were being given out. Since Monday, that number has jumped to over 31,000 per day.

An ongoing survey of hospital staff shows that 85 percent have been willing to get the vaccine so far. In addition, the governor said it's expected that all staff and residents of nursing homes across the state are expected to have gotten their first dose over the next two weeks.

Vaccine supply continues to be an issue. Cuomo said so far New York has received 950,000 doses for 2.1 million healthcare workers and nursing home residents.