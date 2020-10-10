Cuomo: Western New York must 'do better' to slow COVID-19 spread

According to New York's COVID-19 tracker, the Western New York region has the second-highest positivity rate in the state next to the Mid-Hudson Valley.

NEW YORK — During a conference call with reporters Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.3% percent as of Thursday.

Governor Cuomo said he is not happy with that rate. "We have to do better in Western New York," he said.

According to the New York State COVID-19 tracker, the Western New York region has the second-highest positivity rate in the state next to the Mid-Hudson Valley.

New York State officials said when a region's positivity rate gets to 1.4% that is when they start to worry. Currently, Western New York's rolling seven- day average is 1.2%.

Erie County has recorded seven COVID-19 related deaths in the past two weeks. https://t.co/n6gjqxzJwy — WGRZ (@WGRZ) October 10, 2020

"We are doing OK in Western New York," according to Dr. Thomas Russo, the University at Buffalo's chief of infectious diseases.

"We've been relatively steady over the last several weeks. We were doing our best during early and middle August, and we had a sort of steady rise on daily averages doubling since that time."

In terms of hospitalizations, 55 people are currently hospitalized marking the fourth straight day of more than 50 people in the hospital.

"What's been a bit more concerning is total hospitalizations, and the hospitalization rate has also increased during this time period where we've almost doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19," Dr. Russo said.