Cuomo: Western New York has not lived the full pain of COVID's wrath

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Wednesday about the current infection rate in the Western New York region, the governor spent some time discussing his opinion about the area.

The governor said in his personal opinion, "Western New York never lived the full pain of COVID's wrath. Western New York read about New York City. They read about Long Island. They watched it on the TV news, but the numbers were never as bad in Western New York."

Cuomo added that people need to believe it's real in order to dramatically change their behavior.

"For me to make these dramatic changes in behavior, I have to believe this is real," Cuomo said. "And it wasn't real because it wasn't real to me. You know when it becomes real? When it's real to me. I get it was real in New York City, but I'm in Buffalo. Buffalo is much different than New York City, and it wasn't real to me."

The governor went on to say that he believes Western New Yorkers didn't have the same level of fear, saying Western New Yorkers never felt that same level of reality as downstate New York.

"What caused so many people in New York to change their behavior? It was the fear. Why do you guys wear the masks now? Oh, 'because you said we have to' — 'there's a law that says.' No. You wear the masks because you're afraid of COVID and because you're concerned about other people, but because you think it's real. Because it is real for you. Western New York never felt that same level of reality."

At this time, the Western New York region has the highest infection rate in New York State. Because of that, Buffalo and the surrounding areas in Erie County are going from a Yellow Zone to an Orange Zone.

A portion of Niagara County has also been added as a Yellow Zone.