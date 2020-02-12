Cuomo: Western New York has had the highest increase in hospitalizations over the past 3 weeks

According to the governor's office, Western New York had a 262.39 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past three weeks.

ALBANY, N.Y. — During a press conference Wednesday morning in Albany, Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update regarding the state's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest data from the state, Cuomo says New York is seeing the same basic increase in COVID-19 cases in every region of the state over the past three weeks. The governor says the first time around, the cases were higher downstate, and New York was able to send resources from other parts of the state to help out. Unfortunately, Cuomo says that isn't an option now, since the increase in cases is statewide.

The governor says the Western New York region has had the highest increase in hospitalizations over the past three weeks. According to the governor's office, Western New York had a 262.39 percent increase.

However, by number of cases, the governor says prioritization shifts. When looking at the increase in hospital patients over the last three weeks, New York City had the highest increase with 642 patients. Western New York had the third highest increase of 307 patients.