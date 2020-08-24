Cuomo: WNY Region has been given a caution flag due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Cuomo said that Western New York has been given a caution flag because the region has seen an increase in cases and the infection rate.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's COVID-19 progress on Monday morning.

Gov. Cuomo said that the Western New York region has been given a caution flag because the region has seen an increase in cases and the infection rate.

The governor stated that the case increase has been driven by:

Clusters at a steel plant in Erie County and food processing factory in Chautauqua County

New cases at two nursing homes identified by state-mandated testing of staff

Pre-hospital procedure screening

Testing of seasonal labor at farms