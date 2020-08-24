x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Cuomo: WNY Region has been given a caution flag due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Cuomo said that Western New York has been given a caution flag because the region has seen an increase in cases and the infection rate.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's COVID-19 progress on Monday morning.

Gov. Cuomo said that the Western New York region has been given a caution flag because the region has seen an increase in cases and the infection rate.

The governor stated that the case increase has been driven by:

  • Clusters at a steel plant in Erie County and food processing factory in Chautauqua County
  • New cases at two nursing homes identified by state-mandated testing of staff 
  • Pre-hospital procedure screening
  • Testing of seasonal labor at farms

The governor also shared that New York State is on its' 17th consecutive day of having an infection rate below 1%.

Related Articles