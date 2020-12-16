Cuomo: Western New York 'flattening the curve' of COVID-19 hospitalizations

At this time there are 527 people in Western New York hospitals, which equates to .04 percent of the area's population.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning, providing some good news for Western New York.

Governor Cuomo says it appears that Western New York has flattened the curve in terms of the percent of population hospitalized in the region. Cuomo says the rate is varied across the state; however, the rate in Western New York is going in the right direction.

"Western New York seems to have flattened and is reducing," Cuomo said. "That is good news. We've been steadfast on the message there. I think people get it, and people are understanding."

At this time there are 527 people in Western New York hospitals, which equates to .04 percent of the area's population.

The governor says the Finger Lakes region is not doing as well as Western New York and is more of a problem.