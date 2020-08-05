POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo provided several updates on the coronavirus outbreak, including hospitalizations, severe illness in children, and an extension to the child victims act.

Cuomo stated that total hospitalizations in the state is down to 8,196, intubations are down, and new COVID-19 hospitalizations are flat.

On May 7, 216 New Yorkers died of COVID-19.

Cuomo urged that we must learn the lessons of this global pandemic and "get ahead of it" before another public health crisis happens.

Cuomo also discussed the six week gap between the February travel ban for travelers from China and the March travel ban for travelers from Europe, and how it is now believed that COVID-19 came to the East Coast from Europe.

From December to March, three million Europeans came into the United States.

"Today we must consider an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere," Cuomo said about the future attitude that should be taken towards viruses.

The Governor also emphasized that there are still a lot of things we don't know about the virus, such as about immunity and the impact of coronavirus on children.

According to the Governor, on Thursday a 5-year-old boy passed away in New York City from what is believed to be coronavirus-related complications.

The state is investigating other related child deaths. The state is seeing evidence that in rare cases COVID-19 can cause a severe illness in children, with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

The state now says that 73 of these COVID-19 related severe illnesses in children have been reported in New York.

Cuomo is encouraging parents and guardians to seek immediate medical care if your child has:

A fever lasting more than five days

Difficulty breathing (in infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, or is vomiting

Change in skin color such as becoming pale, patchy and/or blue

Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount or frequency of urine

Lethargy, irritability or confusion

The state is now asking hospitals to provide information about people who are currently entering hospitals with COVID-19, in order to better adjust the state's efforts to direct support to minority communities disproportionately hit by the virus.

The pandemic has impacted survivors’ ability to file under the Child Victims Act, so the state has extended the deadline by five months to January 14, 2021.

In terms of unemployment, the state says in 2019 they paid out $2.1 billion to New Yorkers. However, in the past seven weeks alone, the state has paid out $6.8 billion to 1.6 million people.

Cuomo expressed that despite pressure from many sides, the state cannot reopen due to emotional or political pressure, and that decisions will be made based on facts.

“This is a virus, part of this is math,” Cuomo said. “There is a science to this.”

