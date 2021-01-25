Cuomo visits Roswell Park; announces elective surgeries can resume in Erie County

Governor Andrew Cuomo traveled to Buffalo Monday to update New Yorkers on the state's COVID-19 response.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo traveled to Buffalo Monday to bring New Yorkers up to date on the state's COVID-19 response.

There was good news for Erie County. As the rate of positivity and hospitalizations continue to decline in the county, the governor announced elective surgeries can resume immediately.

There are currently 409 people, or 0.03 percent of the population hospitalized with the virus in Erie County hospitals. The positivity rate has dropped from 7.9 percent in the beginning of January to 5.85 percent currently and there has been nearly three weeks now of steady decline.

The governor also said his three priorities continue to be controlling the spread of the virus, vaccinating New Yorkers, and rebuilding the state's economy. In regards to the economy, Cuomo said an announcement on micro cluster zones is expected in the coming days.

"We believe we are at the end of the holiday spike, period," said Cuomo.

The governor announced that as of this Monday, 72 percent of hospital workers across the state have now been vaccinated, up from 63 percent last Monday.

Cuomo also said he expects that as the demand for vaccine continues to increase while supplies remain limited, he expects incidents of fraud and abuse to emerge. To help police it, the state is launching a new hotline to report it: 833-VAX-SCAM.

