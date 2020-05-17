ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State has doubled its ability to test for COVID-19 over the past month. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state can now conduct 40,000 tests per day.

However, the governor says New York State has more sites and more testing capacity than we are currently using.

As of Sunday, there are more than 700 testing sites across the state, but many are not at full capacity. Cuomo says New York State testing sites can test about 15,000 people per day, but they are currently testing roughly 5,000 people. The governor stressed that as the state reopens, more New Yorkers need to get tested.

New Yorkers eligible for diagnostic testing now include:

Any individual who has COVID-19 symptoms

Any individual who has had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19

Any individual who is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine

Any individual who is a health care worker, nursing home worker or first responder

Any essential worker who directly interacts with the public

Any individual who would return to the workplace in phase one of the state's reopening plan

Cuomo says testing was the key to controlling the spread of the virus, now it will be the key to monitoring the virus as the state reopens.

The governor also announced that the state is partnering with CVS to bring testing to more than 60 CVS pharmacies across New York. Each site will be able to conduct 50 or more tests per day.

Cuomo says testing was originally used to control the spread of the coronavirus, but it will now be key to monitoring the virus as the state reopens.

The governor showed New Yorkers just how fast and easy the diagnostic test is by getting tested during the news conference.

"I'm not in pain, I'm not in discomfort," Cuomo said. " Closing my eyes was a moment of relaxation. There is no reason why you should not get the test. And you don't even have to be New York tough to take that test. You do have to be smart to get that test."

New York State also launched a new website where New Yorkers can easily find the nearest COVID-19 testing sites. New Yorkers can also find the closest testing site by searching "COVID testing near me" on Google Maps.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo says Western New York close to starting reopening process

RELATED: COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties on May 16

RELATED: New York State working to find out where new cases of COVID-19 are coming from