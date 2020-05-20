ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers need to do their part and wear a mask. The governor said in a news conference Wednesday that wearing a mask is a simple thing, but it is effective.

Cuomo said antibody tests from frontline workers have shown that protective gear and clean hygiene can keep New Yorkers safe. The tests showed that essential workers such as nurses, doctors, NFTA workers, police officers and firefighters all had a lower infection rate than the general public. Cuomo says this is because they all wear masks.

The state launched an ad contest on May 5, asking New Yorkers to create and share a video explaining why people should wear a mask in public. During the past two weeks, the state collected more than 600 submissions from New Yorkers across the state.

On Wednesday the governor announced the five finalists for the "Wear a Mask New York" ad contest, which is being overseen by his daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo.

All five videos have been posted online, and people are being asked to vote for their favorite from now until May 25. The winning ad will be announced on May 26, and that ad will be used as a public service announcement.

Click here to vote.

