Cuomo: Two weeks straight of infection rate below one percent

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is praising New Yorkers and provided an update in the state's battle against COVID-19.

Cuomo said in a tweet: "Nothing says #NewYorkTough better than today’s numbers."

The governor provided a numbers update into the fight against the pandemic which included new lows since March and record highs:

98,880 test results reported to New York State on Thursday; this beats the previous high of 88,668

Hospitalizations have dropped below 500 for first time; it is the lowest number (490) since March 16

Lowest number of ICU patients (119) since March 15

"Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up - and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day," Governor Cuomo said.

"We've been reopening for 14 weeks and our infection rate has actually done down - the positive test rate has been below 1 percent the past 14 days and the number of hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time since March 16. This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives. But my message to New Yorkers remains the same: this is not over, we have to be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and be New York Tough!"