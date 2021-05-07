Cuomo: two-thirds of New York adults have completed COVID-19 vaccine series

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, two-thirds of all adults in New York State have completed their vaccine series.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest data Sunday regarding the state's progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the latest data from the CDC, 66.6 percent of New Yorkers ages 18 years old and older have completed their vaccine series. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports that 73.1 percent of New Yorkers ages 18 years old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently 60.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, while 55.2 percent have completed their vaccine series, according to the CDC.

Over the past 24 hours the state reports that 31,484 vaccines were administered.

"Our metrics continue to show steady progress toward slaying this COVID beast, and we have our health care heroes and everyday New Yorker who made sacrifices throughout the course of the pandemic to thank for it," Governor Cuomo said.

"The vaccine remains our most effective weapon in this ongoing fight, which is why we continue to target areas that have a lower vaccination rate and focus our resources there. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at a vaccination site near you."