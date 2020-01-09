Cuomo tweets message to Buffalo/WNY: 'Wear a mask to protect yourself and reduce your risk to exposure'

As part of the Tweet sent Tuesday, Cuomo also urged residents to get tested and take advantage of the 8 rapid test sites that the state opened up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shared a message on Twitter Tuesday afternoon specifically just for Buffalo and Western New York.

Cuomo tweeted:

"Residents of Buffalo and Western NY: The infection rate in your region is higher than in the rest of the state. Wear a mask to protect yourself and reduce your risk to exposure."

Residents of Buffalo and Western NY:



The infection rate in your region is higher than in the rest of the state.



Wear a mask to protect yourself and reduce your risk to exposure.#MaskUp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 1, 2020

On Monday during a statewide COVID-19 progress update, the governor shared that hospitalizations are 'ticking up' in the region and that, "We need a real alert in Western New York."

As part of the Tweet sent Tuesday, Cuomo also urged residents to get tested and take advantage of the 8 rapid test sites that the state opened up.

The rapid test sites will be up through the end of the business day on Wednesday.

The percentage of positive tests in the Western New York Region on Monday was 1.6%. Out of 6,117 test results, 95 were positive.

The Daily Hospitalizations in the region on Monday were 34. It was the fourth consecutive day above 30, after more than 3 weeks below 30.