Cuomo to send President Trump, First Lady a New York Cares get-well package

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is among the leaders across the county sharing their best wishes to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they contracted coronavirus.
Cuomo was a guest on WCBS 880 radio show on Friday to discuss New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the interview, the Governor also said he is sending President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a New York Cares get-well package.
"Politics aside, we can have political differences, and Lord knows I have political differences with the President, and we're both New Yorkers, so we're not shy about speaking our mind. We wish him all very well, a speedy recovery both to him and the First Lady. This creates a lot of anxiety. I've gone through this in my family. I'm sure his children are worried, et cetera," Cuomo said.
"We're going to be sending the President and First Lady a New York Cares package, just to give them some comfort as they go through this."
The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”