Cuomo to send President Trump, First Lady a New York Cares get-well package

'We're going to be sending the President and First Lady a New York Cares package, just to give them some comfort as they go through this,' Gov. Cuomo said.

Cuomo was a guest on WCBS 880 radio show on Friday to discuss New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, the Governor also said he is sending President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a New York Cares get-well package.

"Politics aside, we can have political differences, and Lord knows I have political differences with the President, and we're both New Yorkers, so we're not shy about speaking our mind. We wish him all very well, a speedy recovery both to him and the First Lady. This creates a lot of anxiety. I've gone through this in my family. I'm sure his children are worried, et cetera," Cuomo said.

