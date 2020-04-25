BUFFALO, N.Y. — Schools statewide are closed until May 15, at the earliest, but that could change.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he would make a decision on it next week.

Some states have already decided to end in-person classes for the remainder of the year.

At his daily news briefing, Cuomo said the latest numbers are encouraging and provided hope that the coronavirus may be starting to loosen its grip on New York.

"All the evidence suggests we're on the downside of the curve, headed down. Net change in hospitalizations is down, net intubations is down again, and they have been down for a while," he said.

Governor Cuomo said in about a week he will decide about the next phase of the New York PAUSE order that includes school closings.

He added that New Yorkers should expect a list of executive actions this weekend.

