Cuomo: 'This is not the time to fight for your right to party'

Gov. Cuomo says health officials are monitoring a surge in confirmed cases among the age group of 20-31 years old.

NEW YORK — Following a recent surge in young people testing positive for COVID-19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on local officials to enforce social gathering orders.

Cuomo says health officials are monitoring a surge in confirmed cases among the age group of 20-31 years old. He addressed young adults, telling them that they're risking the lives of others. "This is not the time to fight for your right to party," he said.

He announced Thursday the New York State Police will lead a task for with the New York State Liquor Authority to investigate and shut down any establishment not complying with safety standards.

The state is also launching a new ad campaign reminding young people that they can catch COVID-19 and to be smart.

Young people can & have died from COVID. Many more will have lasting health issues.



If you treat COVID lightly, you may not live to regret it. pic.twitter.com/sZcd4VZRZp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2020

There were nearly 70,000 COVID-19 tests performed statewide Wednesday. Of those tested, 811 came back positive, or 1.16%). COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall to 702. Thirteen people died Thursday of COVID-19 related illness.

