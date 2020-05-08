Cuomo takes over governors group as virus batters states

Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes over governors group as the coronavirus batters states across the country

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to lead the group representing the nation’s governors, which has played a pivotal role in pushing the Trump administration about state needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

As head of the bipartisan National Governors Association, Cuomo will have to walk a fine line between his naturally combative style and a more deferential approach to the White House favored by Republicans.