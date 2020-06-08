Cuomo takes over governors group as coronavirus batters states

His elevated profile could help the governors association become more influential as it lobbies for increased aid for the states.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to lead the group representing the nation’s governors, which has played a pivotal role in pushing the Trump administration about state needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

As head of the bipartisan National Governors Association, Cuomo will have to walk a fine line between his naturally combative style and a more deferential approach to the White House favored by Republicans.

As perhaps the nation's most recognizable governor, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo’s elevated profile could help the governors association become more influential as it lobbies for increased aid for the states.

Cuomo took the reins on Wednesday.