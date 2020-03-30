NEW YORK — President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called for a 'strong Travel Advisory' in coronavirus hot spots, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

This order was backed down from an initial idea mentioned by President Trump to quarantine.

The notion of a quarantine had been advocated for by governors looking to stop travel from heavily affected areas.

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other governors raised concerns that a quarantine would cause panic and Cuomo said it could be catastrophic to the economy.

Instead the CDC is urging people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut "to refrain from non-essential travel for the next 14 days."

During a COVID-19 briefing Sunday afternoon Governor Cuomo said the CDC issued the order Saturday night. He clarified that the Travel Advisory is not a lock down. He said it means all non-essential people should stay at home.

"I support what the President did because it affirms what we have been doing it also affirms what New Jersey and Connecticut have been doing," Cuomo said.

The Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical industries, including trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply.

