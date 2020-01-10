Cuomo says WNY Region COVID-19 rate is 1.7%, says 'caution flag'

Governor Cuomo said that of the 109,218 tests reported for Wednesday, September 1, 1,382 were positive or 1.27%.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an updated into the state's progress on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call on Thursday.

Governor Cuomo said that of the 109,218 tests reported statewide for Wednesday, September 30, 1,382 were positive or 1.27%.

As for the Western New York Region, Cuomo said the region has a 1.7% COVID-19 positive rate and reminded people on the call that the region continues to have a caution flag.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 109,218 tests reported yesterday, 1,382 were positive (1.27% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 612.



Sadly, there were 11 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/w1USQLPGvA — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 1, 2020

The Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

