Cuomo requiring all school districts in NYS to report COVID-19 cases to public dashboard

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is requiring all school districts in New York State to report all cases of COVID-19 to a public dashboard.
Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday that the state, along with the New York State Department of Health, sent a letter to school districts informing them of the reporting requirements and the new dashboard.
This requirement will begin September 9, which is when the dashboard will be made public.
"Many of the school districts have testing protocols that will be in place as part of their plans, but as I've said from the beginning, those plans are only as good as their implementation," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "Parents and teachers are understandably concerned about schools reopening. Dr. Zucker and the State Department of Health will set up a dashboard for teachers and parents, so they know exactly what's happening in their schools. I hope this will give teachers and parents some confidence that the plans are being implemented and if there's a positive case, they will know and DOH will know and the locals can respond quickly."
All school districts will be required to send their daily testing reports to the Department of Health and provide a link to the daily dashboard on their website.