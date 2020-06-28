Cuomo reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, drop in New York State hospitalizations

Cuomo says five deaths were reported Saturday in New York State, which is the lowest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March 15.

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday morning that New York State reported the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Cuomo says five deaths were reported Saturday in New York State, which is the lowest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March 15.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to drop. The governor's office also reports there were 869 hospitalizations as of Saturday.

The governor's office says 61,906 tests were conducted in New York State Saturday with 616 tests coming back positive for a rate of 0.99 percent positive. The current statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 392,539.

"As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York's numbers continue to go down to record lows," Governor Cuomo said. "Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers' discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening.