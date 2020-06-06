Cuomo: Places of worship can open up to 25 percent occupancy

Starting today, places of worship can open up to 25 percent occupancy of their building. However, social distancing measures are still required.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As New York State reaches its all time lowest number of coronavirus related deaths and hospitalizations, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday morning that New York State is going to accelerate the opening of temples, mosques, and churches during Phase 2 of reopening.

The governor says the state is leaving the specifics up to their faith based partners to come up with a smart strategy to put these new measures in effect. Cuomo added that people should use extra care when entering and exiting because people tend to congregate in entrance ways or near the exits.

Cuomo added that this acceleration is happening because New York State is doing so well on recent COVID-19 metrics. He is also reminding people to stay smart and to continue to socially distance during this time.

The governor also announced that he is signing an executive order that will allow commercial buildings to conduct temperate checks for anyone entering the building.

"The reopening of the economy is a valve; we said we were going to open the valve incrementally and then watch the metrics, and our metrics today are all very good so we're going to open the valve more than we originally anticipated," Governor Cuomo said.

"We now have the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus since this pandemic began, which is great news, so we are going to accelerate the opening of temples, mosques and churches and allow these places of worship to open with up to 25 percent capacity in Phase 2.

"But people still have to stay smart and follow all the necessary precautions and guidelines because if the metrics start to change, the reopening will have to be slowed down."

The Buffalo Diocese welcomed the news from Albany, while also stressing that people check with their parishes before planning to attend a Mass, citing differences in preparation.

“On this weekend, as we celebrate the Feast of the Holy Trinity and look forward to next weekend’s celebration of Corpus Christi, we are ever more aware of and grateful for the great gift of the Eucharist,” Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said in a statement on Saturday. “The Catholic faithful of our Diocese have made clear their eagerness to return to their parish churches and to resume their sacramental, life with their parish leaders and in communion with their fellow parishioners.