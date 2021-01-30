Cuomo outlines new guidelines for wedding receptions, starting mid-March

2 On Your Side spoke with two soon-to-be brides who have had to reschedule their weddings more than once about New York State's new policy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Planning a wedding can be challenging on its own. Then throw in a global pandemic.

For couples who have been in limbo getting ready for their big day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new policy for weddings here in New York.

"Promise of marital bliss is returning," Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

However, there are several rules in place.

Everyone who attends the event must be tested for COVID-19. Venues are limited to 50 percent capacity/ up-to-150 people. The event also has to be approved by the local health department, according to Cuomo.

After the announcement, 2 On Your Side spoke with two soon-to-be brides who have had to reschedule their weddings more than once.

"We postponed our wedding twice, and our new date is May 30, 2021," said Katlin Hess.

Added Molly Curry, "So here we are, trying to plan for take three."

They both agree the announcement from the state is a step in the right direction.

"What I loved about the announcement today is that, one, I finally feel like I have hope again that I can have my wedding in May, but also that everyone who's there will have been tested, they'll have a negative test," Hess said.

She added, "We'll feel really good about it. We'll feel that people are safe and that we're making a responsible choice too."

However, Curry told 2 On Your Side she and her fiancé found the announcement to be in some ways bittersweet since there are still a lot of unknowns.

"A March 15th date with no real projection for the future, what does April 15, May 15 look like?" she said. "Is there even a possibility of this changing or should people just go with the assumption that it will be 50 percent capacity from here until who knows when?"

And many other questions remain, especially surrounding the testing mandate.

"Reality is just setting in, finally. I'm just finally realizing that we can't escape this. It's here. We tried, and now we just have to deal with it and move forward," Curry said.

Now comes even more planning, but this time around, couples have at least some direction as to what their COVID-era wedding could look like.

While it's not ideal, both brides said they are still optimistic looking ahead.

"I think if being a Corona bride has taught me anything it's that I can be flexible," Hess said.

A spokesperson with the Erie County Department of Health told 2 On Your Side in an email, "ECDOH will review the updated NY Forward guidance for wedding events and venues once it is available. The new guidance will be incorporated into our existing outreach, education, investigations and inspections of permitted facilities in Erie County."