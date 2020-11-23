Cuomo on social holiday season during COVID-19: 'Toxic cocktail of dynamics and facts'

The governor shared that the days from November 26 to January 2, are what he is describing them as 37 days of increased socialization.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic late Monday morning during a televised press briefing.

Governor Cuomo expressed increase concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state with the social holiday season here.

"We are in a place now with bad synergy," Cuomo said. He also added that the social holiday season during COVID-19 is a, "Toxic cocktail of dynamics and facts."

The governor shared that the days from November 26 to January 2, are what he is describing them as 37 days of increased socialization where there are the seasonal holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

"We are down to 3% because of the NYS pause plan, we were at an 50% infection rate and we brought it down to 1% through an unprecedented effort," Cuomo said, "if we are not careful, we will go back there."

The governor also stated that early on in the pandemic in New York State, the state had to set up hospitals, place bodies inside freezers as deaths increased across the state.