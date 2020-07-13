Cuomo: Schools can reopen if virus remains under control

Governor announces guidelines for when and how the 700 districts across the state will reopen.

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that if the COVID-19 virus remains under control in the state, schools will be allowed to reopen this fall under strict guidelines, including masks and social distancing.

Cuomo said schools can reopen if a region is in Phase IV and the daily infection rate remains below five percent on a 14-day average since unPAUSE was lifted. The state will asses districts using that metric the week of August 1.

After August 1, schools could be forced to close if the regional infection rate rises above nine percent on a seven day average.

Specific plans for each school will be left to the state's 700 districts, but strict guidance will be provided by the state's health department.

The governor said districts must develop flexible plans, including maximizing the use of available space in a school, such as gyms, as well as in the community to expand in-class instruction.

Districts must implement screening procedures, including daily temperature checks to monitor symptoms among students and staff. State and local health departments must be notified of any positive cases which could potentially include the closure of a class, area or building. Schools must also take part in the state's contact tracing program. Infected or exposed areas must be cleaned and disinfected

Face coverings are strongly recommended at all times, except for meals and classroom instruction even with social distancing. Districts will be allowed to require face coverings, even during instruction, in communities with higher infection rates. School plans should include mask breaks for students when and where students can socially distance.

Masks will be required on buses. Meals will be served in a combination of classrooms and cafeterias if social distancing cannot be maintained in the cafeteria alone.