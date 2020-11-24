Cuomo on celebrating Thanksgiving with only household: 'This is not a political issue'

The governor also shared that he won't have his family at the table this Thanksgiving.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided a statewide COVID-19 and holiday season update Tuesday from Wyandanch, New York on Long Island.

Governor Cuomo continues to remind and ask New Yorkers to have Thanksgiving dinner with only those who are in your household.

Cuomo said the 10 person limit in a household and asking that people only have dinner with those in your household is not a political issue. He pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also is asking all Americans to celebrate with only your household.

Cuomo shared two things to know regarding Thanksgiving:

By the current rate of increase in COVID-19, we will expect to see a major spike. The holiday season is starting with Thanksgiving and will last 37 days.

The governor also shared that he won't have his family at the table this Thanksgiving. To remain safe and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, his daughter, who is out of state, won't be traveling to New York and spending the holiday with the family.