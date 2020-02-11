Cuomo on fans in Bills Stadium: 'We already have an issue in WNY'

'Western New York is one of the highest rates in state of New York and it has been for weeks, it's been problematic,' said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, November 2 during a conference call.

During the call, the governor was asked if he has an update into the possibility of fans being allow inside Bills Stadium for a game, he immediately said, "No. No update."

"We are working at it, looking at stadium designs, NFL in other states, we have sent people to other states to observe what other stadiums are doing," Cuomo said.

The governor also reiterated that there is a problem in the Western New York region regarding the high COVID-19 infection rate. Cuomo also said that the region has been problematic for weeks.

"Remember the context, we already have an issue in Western New York, and I am a Bills fan and they had a great day yesterday," Cuomo said.

He added, "Western New York is one of the highest rates in state of New York and it has been for weeks, it's been problematic."

The governor says it's a very complicated situation and he is looking over the drawings of Bills Stadium and studying other NFL stadiums to try and find a solution for fans, but said no final decision has been made.