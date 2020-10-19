Cuomo on 0.9% positive rate in WNY Region: 'Good number for WNY'

Cuomo said during Monday conference call that these are weekend numbers and to take them with a grain of salt.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday during a conference call.

Governor Cuomo announced that the COVID-19 positive rate for the Western New York region was 0.9% for Sunday.

"Good number for Western New York today," Cuomo said.

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

In the state, the positive rate was 1.2% for Sunday. Cuomo stated during the call that these are weekend numbers and to take them with a grain of salt.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 82,009 tests reported yesterday, 998 were positive (1.21% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 934.



Sadly, there were 14 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/d7RS9KmEQ9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 19, 2020

The Governor added that 14 New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday.

Earlier this weekend, the Governor made an announcement regarding the reopening of movie theaters across the state.