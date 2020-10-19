x
Cuomo on 0.9% positive rate in WNY Region: 'Good number for WNY'

Cuomo said during Monday conference call that these are weekend numbers and to take them with a grain of salt.
Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo
October 17, 2020--New York City--Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance starting October 23. No more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once. Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones. Theaters will be subject to rigorous state guidance and enforcement.(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday during a conference call.

Governor Cuomo announced that the COVID-19 positive rate for the Western New York region was 0.9% for Sunday.

"Good number for Western New York today," Cuomo said.

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

In the state, the positive rate was 1.2% for Sunday. Cuomo stated during the call that these are weekend numbers and to take them with a grain of salt.

The Governor added that 14 New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday.

Earlier this weekend, the Governor made an announcement regarding the reopening of movie theaters across the state.

Movie theaters will be able to operate at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen beginning October 23.

