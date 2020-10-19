Cuomo on 0.9% positive rate in WNY Region: 'Good number for WNY'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday during a conference call.
Governor Cuomo announced that the COVID-19 positive rate for the Western New York region was 0.9% for Sunday.
"Good number for Western New York today," Cuomo said.
The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
In the state, the positive rate was 1.2% for Sunday. Cuomo stated during the call that these are weekend numbers and to take them with a grain of salt.
The Governor added that 14 New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday.
Earlier this weekend, the Governor made an announcement regarding the reopening of movie theaters across the state.
Movie theaters will be able to operate at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen beginning October 23.