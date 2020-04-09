Cuomo: NYS hits fourth straight week with COVID-19 infection rate below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Friday in the state's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Cuomo shared that New York State has now hit fourth consecutive weeks with the COVID-19 rate below 1%.
"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers across the state, New York has now gone four straight weeks with an infection rate below one percent," Governor Cuomo said.
For Thursday, 0.92% of tests reported to the state were positive.
Governor Cuomo also shared that malls in New York City will be able to open next week.
"Next week, malls in New York City and casinos across the state will be able to open, marking another milestone in our battle against COVID-19. But we cannot become complacent - we must continue to protect our progress. We must all continue to wear masks, social distance, wash our hands and above all, stay New York tough."
