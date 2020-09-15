Cuomo: NYS COVID-19 infection rate stays below 1 percent for 38 days

The governor's office announced Monday that of the 63,358 test results reported to New York State on Sunday, 583 came back positive.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has continued to stay below 1 percent for 38 straight days, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The governor's office announced Monday that of the 63,358 test results reported to New York State on Sunday, 583 came back positive for an infection rate of .92 percent. Meanwhile, the infection rate in the Western New York region has dropped from Saturday to Sunday, decreasing from 2 percent to 1.2 percent.

As of Sunday 464 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state; 43 patients were newly admitted. There are currently 143 people in the ICU, 59 of which have an airway assist.

Four people died Sunday from COVID-19, one of which was reported here in Erie County. At this time 25,394 people have died across New York State from coronavirus.