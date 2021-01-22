Cuomo: NY has a greater demand for vaccine doses than the current supply

Providers are now being told not to schedule vaccine appointments except for allocated doses they will definitely receive.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state has made good progress in lowering hospitalizations from COVID-19 this week, but more vaccines are needed to help end the pandemic.

As of Friday, the statewide positivity rate was at 5.65%, and there are 400 fewer people in the hospital with the virus than two days ago.

The biggest topic Cuomo discussed during his Friday virtual briefing involved vaccines. He says that by the end of the day, the state will have used up all allocated doses received in the first five weeks of vaccine distribution.

New York is now receiving 250,400 doses in its expected week six shipment. The state is currently vaccinating around 80,000 people per day, which will exhaust that week's supply in just a few days.

Providers administering the vaccine are now being told that they should only schedule appointments for allocations they know they will definitely receive. The Governor says that's so more appointments and shot clinics do not need to be canceled.