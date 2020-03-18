ALBANY, N.Y. — To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is imposing new requirements across New York State.

On Wednesday, Cuomo ordered a mandatory statewide requirement for businesses. Cuomo says no business can have more than 50 percent of its workforce working outside of their homes.

However, essential services are exempt from this requirement. The governor says this includes, food, healthcare, shipping and supplies.

Cuomo says if this does not slow the spread of the coronavirus, the workforce will be reduced even further.

During the media conference Cuomo also updated the amount of cases confirmed in New York State. As of Wednesday morning there are 1,008 new positive cases, bringing the total to 2,382. Cuomo says this is the highest amount of cases in the U.S. 549 people are currently hospitalized. Twenty people have died from the virus.

Cuomo says more than 14,000 tests have been administered in the state.

The number of hospitalizations are also going up. At this time, roughly 23 percent of the people with COVID-19 in New York are hospitalized. However, the governor added that 108 people have already recovered and been released from the hospital.

Cuomo also met with President Donald Trump Wednesday morning, saying he's fully engaged about helping New York.

Cuomo says the federal government is sending the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship, to New York. The hospital ship has about 1,000 rooms on it, providing the hospital beds that New York State currently needs.

