Cuomo: Number of COVID-19 tests reported to NYS reaches new high

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced over the weekend that a new record-high number of COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State on Friday. Meanwhile, New York's infection rate continues to remain below 1 percent for the 36th straight day.

The governor's office says 102,925 test results were reported to New York State on Friday, with 849 tests coming back positive for a .82 percent positive rate.

The percent positive rate in the Western New York region has remained unchanged from Thursday to Friday remaining at 1.5 percent.

"Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19. The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus' spread you have," Governor Cuomo said.

"Yesterday's record-high number of tests helps the state make informed decisions to protect the welfare of New Yorkers, and helps them make informed decisions for themselves. But testing alone isn't enough, and we need residents to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands. We will get out on the other side of this together, but in the meantime we have to stay New York Tough."

The governor also announced that New York State has distributed 6 million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer, which has been provided at no charge to healthcare facilities, government agencies, food banks, schools, colleges, public housing, public transportation, prisons, first responders, frontline workers, and houses of worship.

As of Friday, 467 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. That number is down seven from Thursday.

Of those hospitalized, 127 are in the ICU, 51 of which have an airway assist.