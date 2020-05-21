Cuomo: No summer school for in-class learning

ALBANY, N.Y. — It's official. There will be no in-class summer school this year in New York State. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday classes will be conducted through distance learning to reduce the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Cuomo said it's too soon to decide whether school will resume in the fall. The state will issue guidelines in June so schools and colleges can start to plan for a number of scenarios. After that, school districts will need to submit their re-opening plans to the state for approval in July.