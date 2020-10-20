Cuomo: 'No practical way to quarantine from Connecticut and New Jersey'

Cuomo said that he will be speaking with Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont, and New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, later Tuesday to offer New York's help.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call on Tuesday.

With an increase in cases in bordering states, it was projected that Connecticut and New Jersey were going to be added to New York's Travel Advisory list, but it appears they won't.

Governor Cuomo stated during his conference call that there is, "no practical way to quarantine from Connecticut and New Jersey," and that it would have a, "disastrous effect on the economy," because they are all interconnected.

Cuomo said that he will be speaking with Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont, and New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, later Tuesday to offer New York's help.

More on a travel plan between the inter-connecting states will be released Wednesday, October 21, according to the Governor.

Governor Cuomo mentioned nothing about Pennsylvania during his conference call.

During his conference call Monday about the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo was asked about the increase in the numbers in New Jersey and Connecticut and what that means for travel between the bordered states.