Cuomo: New York's COVID-19 numbers hold steady amidst concern over a possible second wave.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's COVID-19 numbers continue to look good, but Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to be concerned about two things.

Cuomo gave an update from Albany on Monday and says increased virus rates in other areas of the country and lack of compliance at bars and restaurants among young people here in New York could cause a COVID-19 rebound in the state.

While he says most bars and restaurants have been in compliance with state operating guidelines, especially upstate, he repeated his appeal that local governments continue to be vigilant about enforcement. He added 27 violations were issued Sunday, most of them in the New York City area.

Hospitalizations in New York stand at 642 people. Of the 57,270 tests performed Sunday, 608 of those came back positive for a percent positive rate of 1.06%.