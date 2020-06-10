Cuomo, New York State set up cluster zones for COVID-19 hotspots

Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced that he has increased the fine for those who are violating mass gatherings to $15,000.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday from Albany.

Gov. Cuomo announced that the state is setting up COVID-19 cluster zones of three different levels. The levels are: red, orange and yellow and described below:

Today we establish clear limits for areas where we see high positivity: The Cluster Action Initiative.



Locations will be categorized either Red, Orange, or Yellow, based on proximity to the cluster.



The severity of the problem will determine the response. pic.twitter.com/707FYGHB0g — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

The reason the state has set up these cluster zones is to properly identify hotspots across the state and determine what precautions need to be taken to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the hotspot.

If a hotspot goes into an orange or red zone, schools will close.

Cuomo stated that the clusters are being declared in Brooklyn, Queens, Orange and Rockland, and in a portion of Binghamton.

