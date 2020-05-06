Gov. Cuomo: New York State seeing the lowest number of COVID-19 realted deaths since the virus started

Thursday, the number of coronavirus deaths statewide was 42, what Cuomo says is the lowest number of deaths from the virus since this started.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily press conference on coronavirus and the protests happening across New York State.

Eight weeks ago, New York State was seeing up to 800 deaths daily.

As of Wednesday, 2,293,032 New Yorkers have been tested for the virus. Of those people tested, 375,133 have tested positive.

On Wednesday alone, 63,559 people were tested and 1,048 tested positive.