Cuomo: NYS must be extra vigilant during national surge in COVID-19 cases

More than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized in New York State for COVID-19, and 12 people died statewide on Saturday from the virus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update to the media on coronavirus in New York State on Sunday.

The governor shared that 1,015 people are currently in New York hospitals with the coronavirus. Of those people, 227 are in an ICU, and of those people in the ICU, 118 are intubated.

Cuomo remarked in the call that the state is currently being impacted by the "national surge" in COVID-19 cases.

"We have had the highest number of cases for three days this past week in the country. We're seeing a real national surge. Oh, and we are battling that national surge, that national high-tide, right?" Cuomo said in a phone call with the media.

However, in a news release following the call, he did express that positivity rates are down in Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange counties. These are areas that have recently been identified as having micro-clusters.

"We're fighting it [the national surge in cases] because although we like to think we control our own destiny, we still have people coming from around the country into New York," Cuomo said in a press release. "The numbers nationwide are really high and getting higher, so we have to be extra vigilant here in New York and continue being smart."

Additionally, 12 people in New York died on Saturday from the virus, including an individual from Allegany county. The virus has killed 25,730 people in New York thus far.