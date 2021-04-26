Cuomo: New York State Fair must go on

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York State Fair will return this summer.
Speaking from the fairgrounds in Syracuse Monday, Cuomo released preliminary operating guidelines for the event, adding more specifics will be released closer to the date.
This year, the oldest state fair in the country will be divided into four separate areas to give organizers a better sense of capacity and to help control the crowd size. Those four areas are: food and beverage, amusements, concerts and agriculture.
Organizers are shooting for a crowd size of about 50% capacity, but say if statewide positivity numbers for the virus improve, that number could be increased.