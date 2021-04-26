Cuomo: New York State Fair must go on

Governor Cuomo in Syracuse Monday to announce the country's oldest state fair will take place for all 18 days, August 20- September 6 with modifications.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York State Fair will return this summer.

Speaking from the fairgrounds in Syracuse Monday, Cuomo released preliminary operating guidelines for the event, adding more specifics will be released closer to the date.

This year, the oldest state fair in the country will be divided into four separate areas to give organizers a better sense of capacity and to help control the crowd size. Those four areas are: food and beverage, amusements, concerts and agriculture.