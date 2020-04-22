ALBANY, N.Y. — Following a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to double the state's testing capacity.

Cuomo says the federal government will work with New York to increase the number of daily antibody and diagnostic tests across the state. The governor says the state will increase its testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 tests per day.

However, this transition will not happen instantaneously. The governor says it will take several weeks to double testing, stressing that it has taken over a month to get to the current rate of 20,000 tests per day.

Cuomo also announced that while the state handles testing, the federal government will work on securing the supply chain, which will help state labs get the supplies they need for testing.

The governor once again stressed that increasing testing is the next step to the phased reopening of New York State. At this time the federal government is not providing federal funding to assist New York State with the phased reopening.

